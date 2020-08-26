LSU Football Recruit Shelton Sampson Offered By Florida

For the second time in three days, the LSU Tigers have received some competition from another SEC school in their quest to land a state prep football standout to one of their future recruiting classes.

Shelton Sampson, Jr., who currently attends Catholic High School, located in Baton Rouge, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Florida, his fourth from an SEC school.

On Sunday, Sampson shared that he was offered by Georiga, his third from an SEC school.

Last Thursday, Sampson was offered by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 180-pound receiver, Sampson is considered a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Viewed as one of the top younger players in the state, Sampson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Sampson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Florida St., Mississippi St., Southern Miss, Tulane, and Virginia.