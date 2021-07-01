LSU Football Players Announce Endorsement Deals As New NCAA Rule Allows Athletes To Get Paid

Multiple LSU athletes have announced new endorsement deals as the change has been made by the NCAA to allow student-athletes to profit off of their name and likeness.

The NCAA announced that they now will be allowing all student-athletes to make money off of their name and likeness. Things like endorsements, appearances, and sponsorship deals will be a normal occurrence for collegiate sports athletes and we are already seeing that happen with some students within LSU athletics.

Star cornerback for the LSU Tigers, and potential Heisman candidate for this upcoming season, Derek Stingley Jr. was one of the first athletes to announce a partnership.

Don't let me spoil the surprise, see his announcement for yourself via @JrStingley on Twitter.

That's right, 'Walk-Ons' and Stingley have something serious cooking. There aren't any details available as to what this partnership entails, but the sports-centered eatery recently celebrated its 50th location opening by giving away $50,000. With more locations currently in the works, you know that 'Walk-Ons' will have something up their sleeve when it comes to integrating Stingley into their game-plan.

Another LSU football player announced a partnership and you can see that news via @BKubena on Twitter below.

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan is partnering with 'Smoothie King' as well as 'Small Sliders', which are "great local brands" according to Brennan's Instagram post. Details are also coming soon on these deals.

The entire @LSUSports program saw this day coming, as they posted the below video to their Twitter account.

But it isn't one of LSU's football players that is expected to bring in the biggest bank from endorsement deals.

LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne has over a million followers on Instagram alone and experts in the industry are projecting her to be the highest-earning student-athlete in the entire NCAA.

It's pretty safe to guess that many more LSU student-athletes, and NCAA athletes around the country, will be announcing partnerships in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see how creative companies will get as they integrate these college stars into their brand-marketing scheme.

