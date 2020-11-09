LSU Football Player Koy Moore Claims Officers ‘Violated’ Him

LSU freshman wide receiver Koy Moore claims in a post on social media Sunday night that he was "violated" by police officers Saturday night.

He claims that officers assumed he had a gun and drugs and went as far as trying to unzip his pants in search of the weapon. Moore also said he tried to go live for video documentation, but officers snatched his phone away from him.

Here is the full account of what happened, according to Moore.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave his thoughts on the situation via Twitter.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

Orgeron will speak to the media on Monday afternoon as his team prepares for this weekend's game against Alabama.

Koy Moore was highly recruited out of Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, having graduated in 2019. He has eight catches so far this season for 70 yards.