LSU Football Offers Treyaun Webb

The LSU Tigers apparently would like to add a prep football standout from The Sunshine State who has already been offered by six SEC schools and has committed to one, despite the fact that he still has three years of high school football remaining.

Treyaun Webb, who currently attends Trinity Christian Academy, located in Jacksonville, Florida, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A native of Jacksonville, Webb committed to Georgia back in November.

A 6-foot, 188-pound running back, Webb is also capable of playing other positions.

Webb is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Webb included Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Miami, Maryland, and FAU.