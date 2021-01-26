LSU Football Offers Three Prep Stars

The LSU Tigers reportedly offered scholarships to three different high school football standouts from three different states on Monday.

All three, two of whom will graduate high school in 2023, along with one who is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022 shared their respective offers from LSU on social media on Monday.

The first is Trevell Johnson, an inside linebacker who attends Martin High School, located in Arlington, Texas.

Ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, the 6-foot, 200-pound Johnson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Boston College, Buffalo, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma St., Ole Miss, SMU, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia Tech, and Washington St.

Johnson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

The second is Jaiden Ausberry, an outside linebacker who currently attends University Lab in Baton Rouge.

Slated to graduate high school in the spring of 2023, the 6-foot, 180-pound Ausberry has also reportedly been offered by Mississippi St.

Ausberry is expected to get many more offers, including more offers from major schools, in the near future.

The third is Jayden Wayne, who currently attends Lincoln High School, located in Tacoma, Washington.

Being recruited as an athlete, Wayne is listed as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Wayne, who also plays high school basketball, is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Wayne has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona St., Arkansas, California, FAU, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon St. Tennessee, UNLV, USC, Washington, and Washington St.