LSU Football Offers Terrence Isaac, Jr.

The LSU Tigers are apparently interested in adding a prep standout from north Louisiana to one of their future rosters, despite the fact that he has already committed to an FCS school.

Terrence Isaac, Jr., who currently attends Green Oaks High School, located in Shreveport, Louisiana, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been offered by SLU.

There is no word on whether the offer is a scholarship offer, or for that of a preferred walk-on.

A 6-foot, 170-pound receiver, Isaac committed to Valparaiso back in May.

Valparaiso, located in Valparaiso, Indiana, is a football member of the Pioneer League, a group of schools that compete in NCAA Division I despite not offering football scholarships.

Isaac is ranked as a 2-star recruit by Rivals.

As a prep junior last season, Isaac compiled 37 catches for 623 yards, averaging 16.8 yards-per-catch.

A first-team District 1-3A selection last year, Isaac is an outstanding student as well, reportedly carrying a 4.0 GPA.

Isaac has also reportedly been offered by such schools as UNLV, Southern Miss, Faulkner, Fordham, Houston Baptist, and Illinois St.

Isaac was a high school teammate of receiver Minnion Jackson, who was tragically shot and killed last month.

Isaac, Jr. is the son of Green Oaks head football coach Terrence Isaac, Sr., who was hired by the school in December of 2016, after serving as a head coach at A+ Academy, a charter school in Dallas, where he won a state title back in 2014.

Isaac, Sr. was an NJCAA All-American at Vermillion College in Ely, Minnesota before going through NFL training camps with the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs.