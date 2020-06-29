LSU Football Offers Suntarine Perkins

The LSU Tigers apparently want to add one of the top younger prep prospects from The Magnolia State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Suntarine Perkins, who currently attends Raleigh High School, located in Raleigh, Mississippi, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been offered by LSU.

A 6-foot-3 receiver, Perkins also plays running back at the prep level.

Perkins is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Perkins has also reportedly been offered by such Power Five schools as Mississippi St. and Indiana.