LSU Football Offers Rickie Collins

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a prep standout from their own backyard to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Rickie Collins, who currently attends Woodlawn High School, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shared on social media over the weekend that he has been extended an offer from LSU.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback, Collins will enter his junior season of high school football this fall and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Collins is ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, which also lists him as one of the top players in the state of Louisiana.

Collins has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas, Memphis, Tulane, Purdue, and Virginia Tech.