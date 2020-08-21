LSU Football Offers Rahmir Stewart

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Keystone State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Rahmir Stewart, who currently attends Imhotep Institute, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot, 187-pound safety, Stewart is rated by 247Sports as a 4-star prospect.

Stewart is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered Stewart include Alabama, Auburn, Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowas St., Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn St., Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC.