LSU Football Offers Omari Abor

The LSU Tigers are apparently interested in adding one of the top younger prep football standouts from The Lonestar State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Omari Abor, who currently attends Duncanville High School, located in Duncanville, Texas, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end, Abor is ranked as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

Abor, who also plays prep basketball, is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that have reportedly offered Abor include Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona St., Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida St., Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma St., SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington.