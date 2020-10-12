LSU Football Offers Matthew Langlois

A prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area may have already verbally committed to a Big XII school, but that is apparently not stopping the LSU Tigers from trying to get him to change his mind.

Matthew Langlois, who attends Catholic of Pointe Coupee, located in New Roads, Louisiana, shared on social media over the weekend that he has received an offer from LSU, one of at least nine Power Five Schools that offered him.

Back in August, Langlois verbally committed to Kansas St., members of the Big XXI.

Other Power Five schools that have reportedly offered Langlois include Colorado, Arizona, Boston College, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Louisiana offered Langlois back in February

A running back/defensive back, Langlois rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2019, while breaking the school's career scoring record with 362 career points.

Keep in mind that verbal commitments are non-binding, meaning that not only can Langlois decommit from Kansas St. at any time before signing but other schools may continue to recruit him, which is what LSU is apparently doing.

Langlois, who projects as a defensive back by most schools, is a terrific athlete, who is right in LSU's backyard. So, it seems to make sense that if any school can sway him away from Kansas St. it's them.

It won't be long before we find out how firm Langlois' commitment to Kansas St. is.

Wherever he decides to attend school, whehter it be Kansas St., LSU, or anywhere else, we wish the young man the best of luck.

Langlois is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.