LSU Football Offers Kenyatta Jackson

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Sunshine State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Kenyatta Jackson, who currently attends Chaminade-Madonna Prep High School, located in Hollywood, Florida, shared on social media earlier this week that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end, Jackson is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Jackson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Jackson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Ohio St., Auburn, Clemson, Arizona St., Florida, Florida St., Georgia Tech, FIU, FAU, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn St., Southern Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, Utah, and West Virginia.