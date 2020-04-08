LSU Football Offers Kendrick Law

The LSU Tigers have offered a prep football standout from north Louisiana.

Kendrick Law, who currently attends Captian Shreve High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by LSU.

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound athlete, Lawa projects at multiple positions, including receiver/

Currently a sophomore, Law is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Law has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Georgia, Florida St., Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Virginia, and SMU.