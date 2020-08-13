LSU Football Offers Keidrick Richardson

The LSU Tigers apparently have their sights set on a young man who hasn't even begun his freshman year yet.

Keidrick Richardson, Jr., who will enter his freshman year at De La Salle High School, located in New Orleans, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

The offer from LSU is the first for Richardson.

A 5-foot-11, 220-pound linebacker, Richardson is projected to be one of the more highly recruited players in the state in upcoming years.

Richardson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2024.