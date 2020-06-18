LSU Football Offers Jalen Shead

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a prep standout from a neighboring state to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Jalen Shead, who currently attends Olive Branch High School, located in Olive Branch, Mississippi, shared on social media on Wednesday that has has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end, Shead, who has also been offered by the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Shead has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, Colorado, Florida St., Louisville, Memphis, Ole Miss, Arkansas St., Georgia St., Liberty, Tulane, TCU, ULM, South Alabama, Texas St., and UCF.