LSU Football Offers Jaleel Skinner

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a prep standout from The Palmetto State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Jaleel Skinner, currently a student at Greer High School, located in Greer, South Carolina, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end, Skinner is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Skinner is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that have reportedly offered Skinner include South Carolina, Clemson, Auburn, Arkansas, Appalachian St., Florida, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Penn St., Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.