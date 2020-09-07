LSU Football Offers Jaden Allen

The LSU Tigers apparently would like to add one of the top younger prep standouts from The Lonestar State to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Jaden Allen, who currently attends Aledo High School, located in Aledo, Texas, shared on social media earlier this week that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 5-foot-10, 140-pound cornerback, Allen projects as one of the top players in the country in future years.

He projects as a cornerback who is going to well-exceed being 6-foot tall, to go along with a long wingspan.

Already an impressive athlete, even at a young age, Allen projects as one of the better cover corners in the nation in a few years.

Just beginning his freshman season, Allen isn't scheduled to graduate high school until the spring of 2024.

Allen is the younger brother safety BJ Allen, who committed to being a part of LSU's 2022 signing class, as well as a teammate of JoJo Earle, a receiver who is slated to sign with the Tigers as part of their 2021 signing class.

Both BJ Allen and Earle are ranked as 4-star recruits by 247Sports.

Jaden Allen has also reportedly been offered by Illinois St.

Expect Allen to receive a lot more offers in the future, but seeing how LSU is the first FBS school to do so, and the fact that his brother and a current high school teammate have already committed to the Tigers, they may already have the inside track on landing him.