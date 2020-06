The LSU Tigers have offered a quarterback from the state of Louisiana who just completed his freshman year of high school.

Eli Holstein, a student at Zachary High School in Zachary, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Holstein will likely receive many offers in the future, but LSU is his first.

Holstein is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.