LSU Football Offers Deandre Moore

The LSU Tigers are apparently not going to be hesitant about going out west to recruit a youngster who is sure to be one of the top recruits in the country in future years.

Deandre Moore, who currently attends Desert Pines High School, located in Las Vegas, Nevada, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver, Moore is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

Still young, Moore is not scheduled to graduate high school until the spring of 2023.

Moore has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, Arizona, Arizona St., Florida, Auburn, Georgia, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan St., Miami, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn St., Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and West Virginia.