LSU Football Offers Damarius McGhee

One prep standout from The Sunshine State may have already committed to another SEC school, but that apparently isn't stopping the LSU Tigers from trying to get him to change his mind.

Damarius McGhee, who currently attends Pensacola Catholic High School, located in Pensacola, Florida, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-1, 163-pound cornerback, McGhee verbally committed to Tennessee in late July.

Scheduled to graduate next spring, McGhee is ranked as a 4-star recruit by 247Sports.

Other schools that have also reportedly offered McGhee include Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, FIU, FAU, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Marshall, Miami, Middle Tennessee, Mississippi St., Miami, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Alabama, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, USC, USF, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.