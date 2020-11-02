LSU Football Offers Branson Robinson

The LSU Tigers are apparently seriously interested in adding a prep football standout from a neighboring state to one of their future college football recruiting classes.

Branson Robinson, who currently attends Germantown High School, located in Madison, Mississippi, shared on social media on Sunday that he has received a scholarship offer from LSU.

A 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back, Robinson has rushed for 1,077 yards on 104 carries over eight games this season.

Still only a junior, Robinson has already rushed for 2,124 yards and 29 touchdowns over his sparkling prep career.

If you want an idea of how good Robinson is, look no farther than the 873 yards he rushed he rushed for as a true freshman in high school in 2018.

An outstanding athlete, Robinson also has seen action at the linebacker position on defense in high school, and he's also a more than capable receiver and kick returner.

Robinson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi St. Ole Miss, and Oregon.

Other schools, such as Clemson and Florida St., have expressed serious interest in Robinson, but have yet to offer.

Although other schools are expected to enter the mix for his services, LSU will obviously have to beat out Mississippi St. and Ole Miss, the two schools that are in Robinson's home state, to get him, but they'll also have to beat out Michigan, as the young man's grandparents reportedly live in Michigan, where he has visited on numerous occasions, and he's even attended a couple of games in Ann Arbor.

Robinson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.