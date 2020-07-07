LSU Football Offers Anthony Hill

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add one of the more talented younger prep standouts in The Lonestar State to one of their future recruiting classes.

Anthony Hill, Jr., who currently attends Ryan High School, located in Denton, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that he has been extended an offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker, Hill is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Hill has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Kansas St., Miami, Mississippi St., North Texas, Oklahoma, Penn St., Tennessee, Texas A&M, and USC.