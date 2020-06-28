LSU Football Offers Aidan Leigh

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add one of the better young players from a state in the Mid-Atlantic region to one of their future recruiting classes.

Aidan Leigh, who currently attends Robinson Secondary High School, located in Fairfax, Virginia, shared on social media on Monday that he has been offered by LSU.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound offensive tackle, Leigh is the younger brother of Tristan Leigh, ranked by most recruiting sites as a 5-star prospect on the offensive line.

Still a youngster, Leigh is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Leigh has also reportedly been offered by Ohio St. and Maryland.