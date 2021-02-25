LSU Football Announces Spring Game, Practice Schedule

It's sometimes hard to believe that at this time last year we were looking forward to a spring with no live sporting events and none for the foreseeable future. And even though the coronavirus pandemic is still raging on, we can at least see some of our favorite teams play in a limited capacity these days.

The LSU Atletic Department announced on Wednesday their spring practice schedule and details on their annual spring game and pro day. Considering that all of these events were canceled last year, it's going to be great to look forward to a glimpse of the fall 2021 team. The schedule begins on March 16th and culminates with the popular annual Spring Game on April 17. The annual LSU Pro Day is going to be held on March 31, where NFL scouts will converge upon Baton Rouge to check out draft-eligible players.

LSU officials confirmed that the game would return to Tiger Stadium this year, after being moved to Mumford Stadium at Southern University last year because of the field turf being replaced. Of course, it was eventually canceled because of the pandemic.

What is still up in the air is if fans will be able to attend the Spring Game or not. LSU's 2020 season was limited to a 25% capacity, and the university said in a press release yesterday that further details would be released later on. To check out the entire spring practice schedule for the LSU football team, see details from the Advocate.