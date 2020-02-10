LSU Football Adds Scott Linehan as Passing Game Coordinator

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

One of the biggest questions this off-season for the LSU Football program was how would Ed Orgeron go about replacing the young dynamo coach in Joe Brady? Brady is now the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, that question was answered as Bruce Feldman reported that former NFL coach Scott Lineham will replace Joe Brady as passing game coordinator.

This man has worked with some very good NFL quarterbacks in his time in the league: Dak Prescott, Tony Romo, Matthew Stafford, Daunte Culpepper, and Marc Bulger. With those top-notch quarterbacks came much success as seven of his 16 years in NFL the offenses he's coached finished as top 10 passing offenses.

Ross Dellenger shares some details on the contract Linehan will be receiving:

You may not love the hire but Coach O has been as good as gold since he's got here so lets at least give him the benefit of the doubt on this hire too and hopefully it'll pan out how he envisions it.

