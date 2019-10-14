LSU Fans Turned The Volume Up In Tiger Stadium Saturday Night [VIDEO]

Props to LSU fans.

If you attended the LSU/Florida game this past weekend in Tiger Stadium you already know how electric it was in the stadium.

Now, if you were watching it on television you too know that the fans in Tiger Stadium brought it Saturday night.

Two videos that really caught my attention on social media are of the student section doing the "Florida Chomp" and them swaying to the music in the stadium.

I have been to Death Valley many times on a Saturday night and I don't know if I've ever seen the stadium this electric.

By the way, LSU did defeat Florida Saturday night before a sold-out crowd and the Tigers have moved up in the rankings. LSU is now the #2 team in the country.



