The Air Force Falcons started their 2021 baseball season at LSU's Alex Box Stadium this past weekend and they got a standing ovation as the weekend series came to an end.

LSU and Air Force split the two-game series this weekend, but that would not stop the LSU faithful from saluting the men in blue.

Air Force Tweeted the video below and it shows their players taking in the standing ovation Sunday afternoon prior to leaving the iconic stadium in Baton Rouge.

The visiting team saluted the Tiger fan base after their visit to LSU and noted how classy the program is over in Baton Rouge.

I was thrilled not only to see baseball back on television over the weekend but to also see the appreciation LSU's fans showed towards the young men committed to serving our country.

Nice stuff.