LSU Fan Throws His Drink Into A Television After Embarrassing Loss To Mississippi State

Check on your LSU friends.

As defending national champions, LSU had high expectations when they took the field to open the season against unranked Mississippi State. The Tigers couldn't find that familiar LSU rhythm or an answer for Bulldogs transfer quarterback K.J. Costello who hung an SEC record 623 yards on the purple and gold for a 44-34 win in Death Valley.

It was an embarrassing loss and LSU fans were not OK. One fan was so distraught that he didn't want to believe what he was seeing, so he destroyed the television.

The television looked like it was already malfunctioning and he launched a drink straight into the screen that definitely put it out of commission. The video was on Barstool's IG but featured no details on what led up to the toss or what happened afterward—but needless to say, it was definitely a visual representation of how LSU fans were feeling after the shocking loss to Mississippi State.

We all knew LSU wouldn't have the same magical season after losing Joe Burrow and a record number of players to the NFL, but if the Tigers can't figure out how to right the ship it could end up being a long season for Tiger fans.