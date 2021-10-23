LSU Falls To Ole Miss In Oxford
Oxford was bustling today from the tailgating to the Eli Manning jersey retirement at halftime. Today everything just went Ole Miss's way, as they beat LSU 31-17. This was the first game for the Tigers since finding out that Coach O won't be returning next year. Even a banged-up Matt Corral was not enough for the Tigers to take out the rebels today in Oxford.
LSU tried to put forward a fight winning the first quarter 7-0; however, once the second quarter came around that fight was all but gone. Ole Miss then won the next two quarters 17-0 and 14-0. LSU scored 10 meaningless points in garbage time to solidify the loss. LSU put up a measly 77 yards on 35 carries. Through the air wasn't much better as Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier combined for 249 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception.
On defense, the Tigers struggled to contain the rushing offense of the Rebels, which accumulated 266 yards and 3 touchdowns. Even banged up Matt Corral managed to produce a stat line of 18/23 with 185 yards and 1 touchdown.
This game was sloppy from an execution standpoint for the Rebels; however, a win is a win. The Rebels now move to 6-1, while LSU falls to 4-4. The Tigers have a much-needed week off to prepare for the juggernaut that is Alabama. LSU will play Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, November 6th.
