Following losses to last-place Vanderbilt and first place Auburn, LSU basketball has dropped in the latest top 25 polls.

Last week, LSU ranked #18 in the AP Poll and sat atop the SEC standings.

They lost to Vanderbilt, who earned their first conference victory of the season in the process, then dropped a close one in overtime to #11 Auburn, who now is in first place in the SEC, tied with Kentucky and LSU, as all three teams are 8-2 in conference play.

In the latest polls, LSU fell to #25 in the AP, and just missed out on cracking the top 25 of the coaches poll.

AP Top 25 Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Rank Team Record Total points

1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1,583

2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1,546

3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1,450

4. San Diego State 24-0 1,422

5. Louisville 21-3 1,331

6. Dayton 21-2 1,255

7. Duke 20-3 1,211

8. Florida State 20-3 1,170

9. Maryland 19-4 1,057

10. Seton Hall 18-5 1,013

11. Auburn 21-2 998

12. Kentucky 18-5 853

13. Penn State 18-5 787

14. West Virginia 18-5 721

15. Villanova 17-6 581

16. Colorado 19-5 567

17. Oregon 18-6 497

18. Marquette 17-6 425

19. Butler 18-6 414

20. Houston 19-5 402

21. Iowa 17-7 374

22. Illinois 16-7 235

23. Creighton 18-6 213

24. Texas Tech 15-8 169

25. LSU 17-6 160

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1.

USA Today coaches' poll

Rank Team Record Total points

1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786

2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776

3. Kansas 20-3 715

4. San Diego State 24-0 712

5. Louisville 21-3 667

6. Dayton 21-2 640

7. Duke 20-3 611

8. Florida State 20-3 560

9. Maryland 19-4 548

10. Seton Hall 18-5 542

11. Auburn 21-2 498

12. Kentucky 18-5 404

13. Penn State 18-5 392

14. West Virginia 18-5 380

15. Colorado 19-5 277

16. Villanova 17-6 265

17. Iowa 17-7 218

18. Oregon 18-6 210

19. Houston 19-5 209

20. Butler 18-6 173

21. Creighton 18-6 170

22. Marquette 17-6 141

23. Illinois 16-7 115

24. Texas Tech 15-8 92

25. Michigan State 16-8 88

Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Ohio State 20, Northern Iowa 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary's 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, Yale 1, Tulsa 1, Oklahoma 1, East Tennessee State 1.