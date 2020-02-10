LSU Falls In Latest AP Poll, Drops Out Of Coaches Poll
Following losses to last-place Vanderbilt and first place Auburn, LSU basketball has dropped in the latest top 25 polls.
Last week, LSU ranked #18 in the AP Poll and sat atop the SEC standings.
They lost to Vanderbilt, who earned their first conference victory of the season in the process, then dropped a close one in overtime to #11 Auburn, who now is in first place in the SEC, tied with Kentucky and LSU, as all three teams are 8-2 in conference play.
In the latest polls, LSU fell to #25 in the AP, and just missed out on cracking the top 25 of the coaches poll.
AP Top 25 Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Total points
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1,583
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1,546
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1,450
4. San Diego State 24-0 1,422
5. Louisville 21-3 1,331
6. Dayton 21-2 1,255
7. Duke 20-3 1,211
8. Florida State 20-3 1,170
9. Maryland 19-4 1,057
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1,013
11. Auburn 21-2 998
12. Kentucky 18-5 853
13. Penn State 18-5 787
14. West Virginia 18-5 721
15. Villanova 17-6 581
16. Colorado 19-5 567
17. Oregon 18-6 497
18. Marquette 17-6 425
19. Butler 18-6 414
20. Houston 19-5 402
21. Iowa 17-7 374
22. Illinois 16-7 235
23. Creighton 18-6 213
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169
25. LSU 17-6 160
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1.
USA Today coaches' poll
Rank Team Record Total points
1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786
2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776
3. Kansas 20-3 715
4. San Diego State 24-0 712
5. Louisville 21-3 667
6. Dayton 21-2 640
7. Duke 20-3 611
8. Florida State 20-3 560
9. Maryland 19-4 548
10. Seton Hall 18-5 542
11. Auburn 21-2 498
12. Kentucky 18-5 404
13. Penn State 18-5 392
14. West Virginia 18-5 380
15. Colorado 19-5 277
16. Villanova 17-6 265
17. Iowa 17-7 218
18. Oregon 18-6 210
19. Houston 19-5 209
20. Butler 18-6 173
21. Creighton 18-6 170
22. Marquette 17-6 141
23. Illinois 16-7 115
24. Texas Tech 15-8 92
25. Michigan State 16-8 88
Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Ohio State 20, Northern Iowa 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary's 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, Yale 1, Tulsa 1, Oklahoma 1, East Tennessee State 1.