This is 2020.

As LSU prepares to welcome fans back to Tiger Stadium, in a limited capacity, the university has erected a fence around the stadium.

Jacques Doucet of WAFB-TV posted photos on Twitter that shows a fence around the stadium, just days before the defending National Champions take the field against Mississippi State.

I am assuming that the purpose of the fence is for crowd control and to police those entering, but I ask, is this a bit much?

Like many universities welcoming fans back into stadiums, LSU is screening fans prior to entering, and this may aid in the process.

Some have also suggested that the fence will also prevent fans from congregating close to the stadium prior to kickoff.

Whatever the case may be, this fence around the stadium should be THE photo of 2020. This is where we're at---For now.