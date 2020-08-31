LSU-E Baseball Players Bag Hundreds of Bags of Ice For Hurricane Victims

LSU-E Baseball players are doing their part to help those affected by Hurricane Laura in Southwest Louisiana.

Members of the baseball team helped bag over 300 bags of ice Monday and loaded them up to be delivered to those hit by Hurricane Laura.

In a coordinated effort with local officials and local business people, these LSU-E athletes bagged the ice and then placed the bags of ice in refrigerated trucks to head west.

This is just another story of a community coming together to help those who need it most. Keep up the good work and let's continue to show the country how we do things in Louisiana.