LSU defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko will not play again this season for the Tigers, head coach Ed Orgeron announced today at his weekly press conference.

Fehoko suffered an arm injury in the loss to Alabama 16 days ago.

He underwent surgery to repair the injury.

Defensive linemen Glen Logan, Ed Alexander and Tyler Shelvin have picked up Fehoko's snaps since he's been out.

Fehoko has made headlines this year for his play on the field and pregame rituals off it.

The Hawaii native made headlines this season after joining his father, Vili, in the Haka Dance.

Fehoko, a junior, has one year of eligibility left with the Tigers.