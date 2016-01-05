LSU Dominates #9 Kentucky 85-67

There is more to LSU than Ben SImmons.

With the highly-touted freshman on the bench in the first half, LSU built a ten point halftime lead and went on to beat #9 Kentucky 85-67 Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

Tim Quarterman flirted with a triple double, finishing with 21 points, ten rebounds and seven assists to lead LSU. Two other Tigers notched double-doubles, with Craig Victor scoring 15 points and hauling down 12 rebounds. Simmons did most of his damage in the second half finishing with 14 points and ten boards.

Simmons only played nine minutes in the first half after picking up his second foul with LSU leading 13-6. But the Tigers played tough defense and built the lead to 37-24 and took a 37-27 lead into the locker room.

Kentucky threatened midway through the second half, cutting the LSU lead to 53-48 with 11:31 to play. But the Tigers (9-5, 2-0) had the lead back to double digits a couple of minutes later and Kentucky never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Tyler Ulis scored 23 points for Kentucky (11-3, 1-1 SEC), which had its 22 game SEC win streak snapped.

The Tigers shot 49.2%, while holding Kentucky to just 41.4%. The Wildcats hit 7-20 from the three point line, while LSU was 6-14. The Tigers had 17 assists and only nine turnovers while Kentucky turned the ball over 14 times.

LSU travels to Florida on Saturday for a 12:00 noon game to be televised on CBS.