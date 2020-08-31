LSU DL Tyler Shelvin Decides to Opt-Out of the 2020 Season

The LSU Tigers lost a ton from their 2019 National Championship roster and already had three players opt-out for the uncertain 2020 season (DB Kary Vincent, DL Neil Farrell, and WR Ja'Marr Chase). On Monday evening it was reported that a fourth has informed the team that he won't be playing in the form of DL Tyler Shelvin.

Shelvin, a former Northside Viking, and Notre Dame Pio is a redshirt junior and will be eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft which makes sense why he would opt-out of the upcoming season. The news was reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated:

Last season was the first and the only season Shelvin played consistently as he played and started 13 games, collected 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two passes defended.

As a defensive tackle, he's a massive human being standing at 6'3" and 346lbs.

We wish him nothing but the best with his football career and future upcoming in the National Football League.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook