LSU Diet Named Tops in the Country for Healthy Eating

If you look at that headline there are several words that we in Louisiana are used to seeing put together. The words "Tops in the Country", "Eating", and "LSU" all fit nicely into our stereotypical profile of Louisiana, but when you add the words "Diet" and "Healthy" to those words it doesn't seem as connected to the Louisiana food fetish that our state is known for.

Yeah, it is ironic that a state known for gluttony and obesity is also home to one of the higher-rated healthy eating programs in the country. Pennington Biomedical Research Center's DASH Diet has once again garnered national attention for doing just that. The DASH Diet which has been around for the past couple of decades has been named by U.S. News and World Report as the best overall diet for healthy eating.

In the magazine's review of weight loss programs and diets, the DASH Diet was also found to be the most heart-healthy, second-best for diet overall, third-best for diabetes, and the DASH Diet was ranked fifth for easiest to follow.

What seems to make the DASH Diet so successful for people, in addition to the ease of use, is the fact that it makes two major changes to the way most of us enjoy food. The plan calls for reduced salt intake and minimizes red meat consumption. The diet also calls for daily portions of vegetables and fruits.

Not only has the DASH Diet been proven to be successful for many over the past 20 years or so, but it also helps those who are hoping to manage their blood pressure too. After all, DASH is an acronym for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. So, if the new year finds you searching to develop a new you, you might want to consider looking into this Louisiana homegrown weight loss program. I mean, even if the food is "healthy and low calorie" because it comes from Louisiana, you know it's going to be good.