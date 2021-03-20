The LSU Tigers defeated St. Bonaventure 77-61 in the opening round of the 2021 Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

At the half, LSU lead 31-22 and the Tigers came out red hot behind the three-point line, soon after. St. Bonaventure would warm up too from behind the line.

Cameron Tomas led all Tigers with 27 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the victory.

The LSU Tigers will now wait to see if who they play next, Monday, in the NCAA Tournament. LSU will play the winner out of top-seeded Michigan and Texas Southern.

LSU is making its 23rd appearance in the NCAA Tournament.