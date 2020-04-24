LSU DB Kristian Fulton Drafted 61st Overall by the Titans

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kristian Fulton had many, many cornerbacks picked ahead of him in the 2020 NFL Draft but on Friday he finally was selected by the Tennessee Titans 61st overall.

The New Orleans native had the most productive season of his career in 2019 with 38 tackles, an interception, and 14 passes defended.

He should be an excellent addition to the Titans secondary and provide them with some much-needed depth.

Check out his career highlights at LSU from College Films on YouTube:

