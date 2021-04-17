LSU Completes Annual Spring Training Game

LSU football fans got a preview of the 2021 Tigers in the school's annual spring game on Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

LSU-White defeated LSU-Purple 23-14, and players shined on both sides of the ball.

Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught seven receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown in the first half for LSU-White. He finished with 162 yards on 11 receptions in the game, but he was not the only receiver to have a great showing.

Senior receiver Jontre Kirklin had a team-high 166 yards and two touchdown receptions on 10 catches for LSU-Purple. Kirklin also had 43 yards on six receptions for LSU-White.

Senior quarterback Myles Brennan paced LSU-White in passing. completing 11 of his 15 attempts for 106 yards and a touchdown. For LSU-Purple, he only completed one of his five passing attempts for 10 yards.

Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson sparked two scoring drives in the third quarter, completing all seven of his passing attempts for 120 yards and two touchdowns for LSU-Purple. He completed four of his 10 passing attempts for 60 yards for LSU-White.

Johnson and Brennan are expected to compete in a tight race for the starting quarterback job in 2021 for LSU.

Junior running back Ty Davis-Price was the leading rusher for both teams with 76 yards on 15 rushing attempts.

Even with all of the solid performances on offense, there were standout defenders as well for the Tigers.

Five different players recorded an interception between the two teams. Among them were junior cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Jay Ward and sophomore cornerback Raydarious Jones.

Senior linebacker Jared Small had 14 total tackles to lead both teams and caught an interception for LSU-Purple.

Sophomore defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy had three sacks in the game for LSU-White. Sophomore defensive end BJ Ojulari had two sacks to lead LSU-Purple.

LSU-White took a 16-0 lead after two quarters behind three field goals, including a 47-yarder and 50-yarder by Cade York, and Brennan's 39-yard touchdown pass to Boutte. LSU-Purple scored all 14 points of the third quarter with the two touchdown connections between Kirklin and Johnson. LSU-White finished the scoring with a four-yard touchdown reception with 17 seconds left between sophomore receiver Koy Moore and freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to win 23-14.

