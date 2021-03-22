LSU Comes Up Short in Season Ending Loss to Michigan

Despite strong performances from Cameron Thomas and Javonte Smart, #8 seed LSU's season ended on Monday with an 86-78 loss to #1 seeded Michigan.

Thomas finished with 30 points, while Smart dropped 27, as the two combined for 20 made field goals.

However, the rest of the Tigers were a combined 7-23 from the field.

The Tigers led by as many as 9 in the first half, before Michigan came back to take a 1 point lead into halftime. Things remained close in the 2nd half for awhile, before the Wolverine closed it late.

Despite only turning it over 3 times, LSU didn't shoot well enough to keep pace with Michigan, who pulled away in the final few minutes.

LSU ends the 2020-2021 campaign at 19-10.

Michigan improves to 22-4 overall. They will face off against #4 seed Florida State on Saturday in the Sweet Sixteen.

