LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has responded to a quote attributed to him regarding the USA Today investigative report into multiple rape allegations against former Tigers running back Derrius Guice during his time at LSU.

Orgeron was an assistant coach under head coach Les Miles during the time of the alleged incidents involving Guice.

In the report, one of the two anonymous victims notes she was dating a football recruit at the time she was raped. The anonymous recruit today USA Today the following:

The recruit said he felt Orgeron knew the incident between the alleged victim and Guice was not consensual sex.

Coach O denies this, sharing a statement on the matter via his Twitter account.

“The sexual assault allegations made against Derrius Guice should be taken very seriously and the alleged victims must be heard and supported. I will always stand up for what is right and without questions, I have complied – and I will continue to comply – with all university Title IX protocols and procedures. "The anonymous quote attributed to me by a former player in USA Today is not accurate. Out of respect for the young man’s privacy, I will not reveal the full details of the conversation. What I will say is that a player came into my office to discuss transferring from our program. We also discussed the player’s relationship challenges with his girlfriend. I told him what I would tell my own sons: ‘We all experience heartbreak growing up. Do not throw away a promising academic and football career at LSU because of a personal obstacle.’ Any insinuation that I had knowledge of his girlfriend and Derrius Guice is completely false.”

Following yesterday's report on Guice, LSU interim President Tom Galligan told WAFB the University is investigating the allegations against Guice.