LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Appears on Fox News To Address Need For Football [VIDEO]

Coach has spoken.

LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron is coming off an undefeated season after winning his first National Championship at LSU and he is ready to defend the title.

While on Fox News Television Coach O stated that we need football to come back. He noted how important it is to the economy for the Tigers to take the field.

But there's much more than that, LSU's coach mentioned what fans bring to the local economy. On game day in Baton Rouge hotels and restaurants are filled to capacity, thus people are spending money.

Without LSU football, the Baton Rouge market and the state economy would most certainly feel the effects of its absence. Like Coach O, I too think Louisiana needs football, perhaps even with some precautionary measures in place to start the season.

If you missed what Coach O had to say about the upcoming 2020 football season, check out the video below.

One more thing, I think you'll love how he ends this interview. Enjoy.