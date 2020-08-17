LSU senior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. is opting out of playing in 2020, choosing to focus on the NFL.

Vincent procured 4 interceptions last season for the Tigers, starting at the nickel cornerback spot.

He is the second Tiger to opt-out of the upcoming season, joining senior defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., who's family was hit hard by COVID-19.

LSU is scheduled to begin their 10 game conference only season on September 26th, and the SEC announced today their first matchup is a home game against Mississippi State.

The rest of the SEC schedule will be released at 6 pm tonight.