LSU CB Kary Vincent Jr. Opts Out of 2020 Season, Tigers To Host Bulldogs In First Game
LSU senior cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. is opting out of playing in 2020, choosing to focus on the NFL.
Vincent procured 4 interceptions last season for the Tigers, starting at the nickel cornerback spot.
He is the second Tiger to opt-out of the upcoming season, joining senior defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., who's family was hit hard by COVID-19.
LSU is scheduled to begin their 10 game conference only season on September 26th, and the SEC announced today their first matchup is a home game against Mississippi State.
The rest of the SEC schedule will be released at 6 pm tonight.
