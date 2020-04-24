LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry Drafted by the Denver Broncos

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With the 83rd pick in the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select Lloyd Cushenberry out of Louisiana State University.

Cushenberry is a Carville, LA native who stands at 6'3" and 312lbs who received the honor of repping the No. 18 jersey patch which is given to the player who best displays selflessness and represents what it truly means to be a Tiger. This was the first time in LSU history an offensive lineman has received the honor of wearing that jersey.

Now, he didn't actually get to wear the jersey, he and LB K'Lavon Chaisson both shared the honor so Cush just rocked a No. 18 patch.

He was a major piece to the Joe Moore Award-winning LSU offensive line right in the middle at center. The Broncos are getting a very solid and intelligent player.

