LSU Brings Back Tailgating For Spring Sports

One of the great pleasures of going to outdoor sporting events in Louisiana is tailgating ahead of the actual games. It's a pretty big part of any sporting event, and in Baton Rouge, tailgating for just about any game is expected. Of course, all of that changed last year with the coronavirus pandemic, but now there is hope for spring games on campus, and we couldn't be more excited.

LSU officials announced yesterday that limited tailgating activities will be allowed starting this Friday for spring sporting events. This is huge news, and Tiger fans are gearing up for the fun once again. Officials were clear, however, that this was for spring sports only, and no decision has been made for football or fall sports yet. Considering that LSU traditionally has about 200,000 people tailgating for home football games, they are no doubt taking a "wait and see" attitude right now.

According to an official LSU press release, some of the restrictions for baseball tailgating include:

Fans are limited to gatherings of 15 people and should be members of the same household.

Congregations of multiple groups is prohibited.

Face coverings will be required outside of the tailgate area

Large tailgate setups will not be allowed, and any tent that is 10x10 or larger will be removed

Motor homes will adhere to the same policies as tents

Motor homes in the parking lot will be on a first come, first served basis and there will be no reserving of motor home parking spots

For further information on tailgating guidelines and policies for spring sports, check the official press release from the university. Go Tigers!