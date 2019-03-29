The Sweet 16 is where the LSU Tigers Basketball season comes to an end at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans 80-63.

It was a hot start for the Spartans's as they got off to an 8-0 start as LSU defenders lost sight of two wide open shooters to grab early momentum with a couple of three's.

The hot start would progress for Michigan State as halfway through the first half they would get out to a 22-14 lead by connecting on 5 of 9 three-pointers.

After a sluggish start on defense, the Tigers picked the intensity up a bit and were really moving their feet. However, while the Spartans were on fire from distance, LSU was struggling shooting going 1-7 with just over seven minutes left in the half.

As the half came to a close the Tigers were looking to cut into the deficit and they did well to cut the MSU lead to 12 when Tremont Waters nailed a three at the buzzer. We were at 40-28 Spartans at the half.

As the second half opened up the Tigers pulled themselves to within four points but the hot shooting for Michigan State would continue as they would bump the lead back up to double-digits.

LSU attempted a late push getting to within ten points with a couple of minutes to go but that's all they would muster as they would fall in the Sweet 16, 80-63.

Tremont Waters led the way with 23 points and Naz Reid added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The season comes to an end with the Tigers going 28-7, overall a very successful season for LSU.

