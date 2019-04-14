LSU Basketball Reinstates Will Wade As Head Coach

Will Wade has been reinstated as LSU's head basketball coach.

Wade, who was suspended by LSU indefinitely in early March following a Yahoo report that revealed a conversation he had with Christian Dawkins, the now imprisoned middleman of the college hoops corruption federal case.

In the conversation, Wade discusses a paid "offer" he made for a player, who is believed to be freshmen guard Javonte Smart, as Wade referred to the recruit as "Smart" several times on the phone call.

Wade refused to meet with LSU and NCAA officials following the release of the investigate report, leading to the decisions to suspend him.

Friday, Wade met with LSU and NCAA officials, and per the University's statement released today on the reinstatement of Wade, he denied any wrongdoing in the meeting.

The following statement was released to the public today from LSU Athletics Director and Vice Chancellor Joe Alleva on the reinstatement of Wade.

“The LSU Athletics Department today agreed to reinstate Will Wade as head coach of the Tiger basketball program. Coach Wade met Friday with University and NCAA officials. During those meetings, he answered all questions and denied any wrongdoing in connection with recently reported allegations of irregularities in college basketball recruiting. “The University regrets that Coach Wade did not choose to fulfill his obligations to LSU when he was first asked to do so. However, the seriousness of the allegations and Coach Wade’s prior refusal to refute them could not be ignored without exposing the University and the basketball program to great risk. Protecting LSU and preserving our integrity must always be our first priority. “Coach Wade's explanations and clarifications offered during the meeting, absent actual evidence of misconduct, satisfy his contractual obligation to LSU. Accordingly, I have recommended that Coach Wade's suspension be lifted and that he should be allowed to resume his coaching responsibilities. President Alexander has accepted this recommendation.”

Wade released his own statement to the public regarding his reinstatement.