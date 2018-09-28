Tragedy struck the LSU men's basketball program early Friday morning.

The shooting, which reportedly took place around 12:25 a.m. in the 600 block of Harding Blvd. near Southern University, sent Sims to an area hospital, where he later died of a gunshot wound.

The son of former LSU basketball star Wayne Sims, the 6-foot-6, 217-pound Sims averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a game, while playing an average of 17.4 minutes a contest for the Tigers last season as a sophomore.

Sims scored a career-high 16 points against Vanderbilt on February 20 of last season.

A prep standout at University High in Baton Rouge, where he helped his school to three state titles, Sims was named the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and a First Team All-State selection, after averaging 21.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior.