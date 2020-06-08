LSU Basketball Player Courtese Cooper Suspended After Being Arrested in Illinois

LSU basketball player Courtese Cooper was arrested over the weekend in his hometown in Illinois and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The university suspended Cooper indefinitely from the team following the arrest, citing athletic department policy. His bio is no longer active on the LSU athletic website.

Cooper was arrested by police in Glendale Heights, which is about 15 miles from his hometown of Elgin. He was booked at 5:12 am on Saturday and was released at 12:16 pm after posting $300 bond.

The 21-year-old has been a part of the LSU basketball team for the past two seasons after transferring from Triton College, a junior college in a suburb of Chicago.

He redshirted for the 2018-19 season. Then last season as a sophomore, he played in 11 games, averaging 1.1 points and 1.7 rebounds a game, while playing 5.6 minutes per contest.