LSU Basketball Offers Chris Lockett

The LSU Tigers would apparently like to add a standout prep player from the New Orleans area to one of their future college basketball recruiting classes.

Chris Lockett, Jr., who currently attends Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, shared on social media last week that he has been extended an official offer by LSU.

A 6-foot-4 point guard, Lockett just recently completed his freshman year and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2023.

Lockett averaged 15.1 points, 2.4 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game last season as a freshman.

Lockett has already reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma St., and Grambling.